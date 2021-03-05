Work to begin on the Singing Bridge in downtown Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 5 Office advises motorists of repair and reinforcement work scheduled to begin on the Singing Bridge in Frankfort next week

The bridge, which carries U.S. 60X over the Kentucky River, was closed to traffic in late 2020 after it was struck by a vehicle.

Beginning March 8, contractors will start work to fix both the truss of the bridge and a bridge rail that were affected during the collision.

Once the water level drops, KYTC engineers will also inspect the structure to determine if any additional damage was caused by the impact of the loose marina floating in the Kentucky River earlier this week.

In addition to repairs, contractors will perform work to reinforce truss members of the bridge with new steel.

Once the reinforcement work is complete, it is anticipated that the weight limit of the bridge will be increased from 3-tons to 9-tons. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturing of the steel needed for the project may be prolonged.

One sidewalk of the bridge will remain open for pedestrians during the duration of the work. The contract for this project was awarded in February to Judy C. Harp Company Inc. in the amount of $144,307.63. Work is anticipated to be finished in summer 2021. Constructed in 1894, the Singing Bridge is the oldest structure in District 5.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.