Woodford County students collecting supplies for flood victims

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Students in Woodford County are stepping up to help their neighbors and those in other counties who have been hit by historic record flooding.
My name is Elaine Bailey, and I am the Public Information & Communications Officer for Woodford County Public Schools.
Students in the community activism class at Woodford County High School heard about the flooding “and knew they needed to help,” said Elaine Bailey, who handles public relations for the district.
The students have started a supply collection effort, taking everything from cleaning supplies and bottled water to pet food, diapers and gift cards.
A full list of items includes water, gloves, bleach, cleaning supplies, trash bags, paper towels, laundry detergent, perwsonal hygience items, toilet paper, air mattresses, masks, buckets, hand sanitizer, mops, brooms, trash cans, baby wipes, diapers, paper plates, wash cloths, plastic eating utensils, tarps, sponges, dish soap, brushes, pet food, gift cards, and spray bottles.
The items will be distributed to Woodford County flood victims as well as those in Estill, Lee and Breathitt counties.
A school bus is set up at the high school and the community can drop off supplies through March 19
- Advertisement -