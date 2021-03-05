Temporary daytime closure of KY 32 in Elliott County next week

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crews will close KY 32 — Brown Ridge Road — in Elliott County near KY 7 at Newfoundland during daytime work hours next week to fix an embankment slip.

Beginning Monday, March 8, KY 32 will be closed about a mile from KY 7 (milepoint 7.5) between the Newfoundland intersection and Clayton Skaggs Road. The highway will be closed from about 7:30 a.m. until dark each day as contractors work to keep the embankment and roadway from slipping farther down the hill.

The highway will reopen overnight, although traffic may be one lane controlled by temporary signals as it is now. When the road is closed during construction, motorists may detour using KY 7 and KY 173 through Sandy Hook, KY 7 and KY 504, or other routes.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.