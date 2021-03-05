State lifts restrictions on commercial drivers to speed flood relief

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order temporarily suspending certain restrictions on motor carriers engaged in restoring power and delivering fuel and other relief services to areas stricken by flooding and other weather-related disasters.

“Our Cabinet is ready to help ensure that needed relief gets quickly to areas that have lost electric power and otherwise are experiencing hardships due to the current emergency declared by Gov. Andy Beshear,” Secretary Gray said.

- Advertisement -

The order is effective through 12:01 a.m. Eastern on March 19, 2021 and may be extended, if needed. It temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if providing response to affected areas.

In addition, the order authorizes the Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Vehicle Regulation to waive permit fees for overweight/over-dimensional vehicles.

To ensure the safety of the traveling public, carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.