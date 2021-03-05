State leaders stress federal declaration efforts, help for home owners

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – State leaders saw first hand Friday the flood damage during a

National Guard fly over of parts of Eastern Kentucky.

And during comments afterwards in Beattyville, one of the hardest hit areas, Governor Andy Beshear and others re-enforced their push for federal disaster assistance first for widespread damage from ice storms and now from flooding.

Beshear’s words drew applause from local officials.

“We’re going to push to get individual assistance in that declaration that will provide homeowners and others about $35,000…I know for many that won’t be enough, that’s why we will try to leverage our non-profits and other help that’s out there. I like to think we’ve done a pretty good job of taking care of each other these last 12 months. And we can continue to do that right here and everywhere else in the region as we get to normal from this,” Beshear said, echoing remarks from state EMA Director Michael Dossett and senior advisor Rocky Adkins.

They all encouraged residents to document expenses with pictures and receipts as part of the emergency declaration application and then reimbursement.

In addition to individual homes and businesses, local officials say any and all assistance will be needed in the next few days and weeks as first the cleanup and then the recovery and rebuilding process begins, especially with rebuilding roads, drainage ways and other infrastructure damaged by the flooding.

Emergency supply centers are taking shape in Lee, Breathitt, Owsley, Johnson and other counties as water, cleaning products and other supplies start to arrive to help with clean up and then rebuilding. The federal disaster declaration could take weeks. Federal inspectors are expected to start the process next week.

For example, two semi trucks containing 55 pallets of water, cleaning supplies, gloves, garbage bags, toiletries, paper towels, toilet paper and other items have arrived at the Beattyville Hope Station.

Maranatha Ministry Friends from North Carolina are helping grill hot dogs and help reach out to businesses and all who have been affected by the flood waters.

Contact Carla Mays at 606-567-6522 for additional information in Beattyville.

The state has set up a hotline victims — 800-451-1954 — can call to get everything from volunteers to help with clean up to find locations for supplies.