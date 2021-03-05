Georgetown officer survives stabbing attack

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A police officer has survived a stabbing attack in Scott County, thanks to some new gear he was wearing.
According to investigators, Officer Michael Johnson was responding to a complaint Thursday about a disturbance with a young person, at an apartment complex on Post Oak Path.
Police say when Johnson arrived, 24-year-old Nicolas Dimarco, allegedly attacked him with a knife trying to stab him in the chest, near his heart.
Dimarco was later arrested.
Detectives say, Johnson, survived the attack with minor injuries thanks to the trauma plate, in his police vest, which had been issued just two days before.