Frankfort, Richmond residents, others named to state boards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:
— Appointed Jim Gates as a member of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.
- Jim Gates of Louisville is the CFO for Gates Consulting. He replaces James Bell, who has resigned. Mr. Gates shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending April 27, 2021.
— Appointed Mike Foster as a member of the Board of Trustees of Kentucky Retirement Systems.
- Mike Foster of Hopkinsville is an attorney at Foster, Soyars & Associates. He replaces David Gallagher, who has resigned. Mr. Foster shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending July 1, 2021.
— Appointed Janis Carter Miller and Yvonne Jones as members of the Kentucky Center for African-American Heritage Commission.
- Janis Carter Miller of Louisville is the CEO and owner of Jantastic Production. She replaces Elizabeth Jones, whose term has expired. Ms. Carter Miller shall serve for a term expiring June 8, 2023.
- Yvonne Jones of Louisville is a professor at the University of Louisville. Ms. Jones shall serve for a term expiring June 8, 2023.
— Appointed Keith Hosey, Emily Kimbell and Kenneth Jones as members of the Kentucky Assistive Technology Loan Corporation Board of Directors.
- Keith Hosey of Louisville is a vocational rehabilitation specialist for the U.S. Department for Veterans Affairs. Mr. Hosey shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 25, 2022.
- Emily Kimbell of Frankfort is an information coordinator for the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Ms. Kimbell shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 25, 2025.
- Kenneth Jones of Louisville is a teacher at the Kentucky School for the Blind. Mr. Jones shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 25, 2025.
— Appointed Carolyn Noe, Mark Neff, William Reed and Shana Goggins as members of the Kentucky Oral History Commission.
- Carolyn Noe of Newport is a higher education professional at Northern Kentucky University. She replaces James Humphreys, whose term has expired. Ms. Noe shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 15, 2025.
- Mark Neff of Louisville is retired. He replaces Betty Phillips, whose term has expired. Mr. Neff shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 15, 2025.
- William Reed of Louisville is a journalist and a consultant for Kentucky State University. He replaces John Wolford, whose term has expired. Mr. Reed shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 15, 2025.
- Shana Goggins of Richmond is a mental health therapist at Healing Essence LLC. She replaces Nathan West, whose term has expired. Ms. Goggins shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 15, 2025.
— Appointed Kimberly Plummer, Milly Diehl, Alecia Webb-Edgington and Katie Meyer as members of the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 16th Judicial Circuit and District of Kentucky.
- Kimberly Plummer of Ft. Mitchell is a sales associate for Nordstrom. She replaces Paul Wright, whose term has expired. Ms. Plummer shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.
- Milly Diehl of Ft. Mitchell is retired. She replaces Judi Godsey, whose term has expired. Ms. Diehl shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.
- Alecia Webb-Edgington of Covington is the President and CEO of Life Learning Center. She replaces Jan Stavdahl, whose term has expired. Ms. Webb-Edgington shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.
- Katie Meyer of Covington is a smart city policy advisor for Cincinnati Bell. She replaces Ronald Torres, whose term has expired. Ms. Meyer shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.