Area students among winners in state conservation art, writing contests

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Division of Conservation, in partnership with the Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts and the Kentucky Farm Bureau, has announced the winners of the 2020 Jim Claypool Art and Conservation Writing Contest.

The contest’s theme, Exploring Kentucky’s Mighty Oaks, helped students from across the state learn more about the importance of forestry in Kentucky.

“I am so pleased we were able to continue the tradition of the Jim Claypool Art and Conservation Writing Competition during this year when so many other things were affected by the COVID pandemic,” said Paulette Akers, director of the Kentucky Division of Conservation. “Many students were able to participate even though they may have been attending school virtually, and their entries remind us of why we need to conserve our natural resources.”

The conservation-writing contest, which was introduced in 1944, is for students in grades six through 12. The state and area winners are:

State 1st place: Madi Harrison, Todd County

State 2nd place: Blake Travers, Livingston County

State 3rd place: Mary Quirk, Jefferson County

Area 1 winner: Kelly James, Caldwell County

Area 2 winner: Zoe Long, Hopkins County

Area 3 winner: Railey Mattingly, Grayson County

Area 4 winner: Elle Jones, Oldham County

Area 5 winner: Grace Rowland, Campbell County

Area 6 winner: Annie Moffitt, Mercer County

Area 7 winner: Anna Chaliff, Rockcastle County

Area 8 winner: Cadence Collins, Lawrence County

Area 9 winner: Dalton Blakley, Harlan County

The Jim Claypool art contest was introduced in 1974 and is for students in grades one through five. The state and area winners are:

State 1st place: Sadie Hoffman, Knox County

State 2nd place: Stephanie Alarcon, Butler County

State 3rd place: Jackie McInturf, Anderson County

Area 1 winner: Edie Jones, Marshall County

Area 2 winner: Olivia Chandler, Webster County

Area 3 winner: Greta Matteson, Hart County

Area 4 winner: Paisley Salisbury, Oldham County

Area 5 winner: Otto Darmitzal, Mason County

Area 6 winner: Macy New, Lincoln County

Area 7 winner: Bella Edwards, Jackson County

Area 8 winner: Sophie Holbrook, Johnson County

Area 9 winner: Karlee Adams, Leslie County

The students will be recognized by their local conservation districts. Their entries can be viewed on the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet’s webpage: https://eec.ky.gov/Natural-Resources/Conservation/Pages/Art-and-Writing-Contest.aspx