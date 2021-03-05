Annual Burley-Coal High School Art Exhibit to be held virtually 

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The annual Burley-Coal Art Exhibition and Competition is accepting submissions through March 15.

The show, typically held on the MSU campus, features hundreds of works in all media by regional high school students. However, due to COID restrictions, the exhibit will be virtual this year.

Dozens of schools from across the Commonwealth participate in the event each year, allowing many young artists to display their works for the first time. Melissa Yungbluth, director of Morehead State’s Golding-Yang Art Gallery, said that even though the event will be virtual this year, students should still participate.

“The high school students should still participate in the COVID-19-planned version because they are still eligible for prizes and scholarships,” Yungbluth said. “We will be reviewing portfolios as usual and awarding scholarships. As well, all students who place first or second will move on to the state competition in hopes of being submitted to the national round for more scholarship opportunities.”

Awards are given in 13 different categories: ceramics, digital media, drawing, fashion design, fiber arts and textile design, graphic design, jewelry and metalsmithing, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture and video and film, as well as best in show 2-D and best in show 3-D.

All first-place winners will move on to the all-state competition. The jurors are the faculty of the Department of Art and Design.

“I’m glad the Kentucky Arts Education Association has found a way to still have this exhibition so that students get their chances at scholarships. It took a lot of hard work on their end to figure this out and then organize it,” Yungbluth said.

For more information about the Burley-Coal exhibition, contact Yungbluth at myungbluth@moreheadstat.edu or call 606-783-2766.