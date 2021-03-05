Alcohol to-go bill passes

By
WTVQ Admin
After Tuesday's vote, larger restaurants in Berea will now be able to sell alcoholic beverages with food.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Take-home cocktails are set to become a permanent option in Kentucky under a bill that’s just gotten a final approval.

The house voted Friday, to send the measure to Governor Andy Beshear.

It allows restaurants and bars to sell alcohol, including cocktails, in sealed containers for delivery and to-go orders.

The move follows Governor Beshear’s temporary executive order, which allows alcohol to-go sales during the pandemic to help restaurants impacted by the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.