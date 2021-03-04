Two Wolfe County roads, one in Breathitt to remain closed for repairs

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – KY 715 in Wolfe County is closed indefinitely between Sky Bridge Road (milepoint 10.6) and the Red River bridge at the Menifee County line (milepoint 11.9) due to a break in pavement.

Transportation Cabinet personnel evaluated the break and determined that the road is unsafe for travel. The break extends across both lanes of the highway.

It is not known at this time when repairs will begin, how long they will take, or when the road will be reopened.

This road is located in the Red River Gorge National Geological Area and is frequently used by tourist and recreational traffic.

Motorists can use KY 15 and KY 77 through Powell and Menifee counties as a detour route. “Road Closed” signs and barricades will be posted on KY 715, but there will not be a signed detour.

Record flooding across the area also caused another break resulting in a road closure. KY 3237 (Canoe Road) in Breathitt County is closed indefinitely at milepoint 2.3.

Other existing pavement breaks have worsened after the heavy weekend rain.

Drivers should use caution and watch for signs indicating pavement breaks and lane closures. Unsigned breaks and other hazards on state-maintained highways can be reported at https://go.usa.gov/xsQHr.

In addition, KY 1571 (Millers Creek Road) in Estill County is currently closed due to high water. The road will remain closed once water recedes to allow CSX Transportation and R.J. Corman Railroad to make repairs to the railroad tracks that run parallel to the highway.

Mudslides triggered by recent heavy rains that caused record flooding in the upper Kentucky River Valley pushed the railroad tracks out into the highway. The railroad line has not been actively used in several years, but CSX had been using the rail line as storage for unused rail cars. The slide overturned and derailed several of the parked cars.

The affected area is roughly between mile markers 1 and 2, or between Mount Scratchum Road and Broaddus Crossing Road. This is the segment of KY 1571 that is tightly wedged between the railroad tracks and the river.

No marked detour will be posted, but drivers can use KY 52 across Tipton Ridge as a detour route. This impacts travel between Beattyville and Irvine.

No estimate is available for how long the road will remain closed for the railroad repairs once water recedes. Updates will be available on the KYTC District 10 Facebook page.