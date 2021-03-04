Thursday night high school hoops: 3-4-21

Several teams in central KY hit the hardwood on Tuesday night

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
3

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – We are down to about a week and a half left of regular season basketball in Kentucky. Many teams are trying to hit a groove before district tournament begin in about two weeks. Sayre and Henry Clay facing off in a boys/girls doubleheader. Also George Rogers Clark hosting Bryan Station in a boys match-up.

ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy has the highlights.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNew Mom Guru Program Provides telehealth and in-person maternal services
mm
Bryan Kennedy
http://wtvq.com
Bryan Kennedy hails from the Bluegrass State. He was born and raised in Owensboro, KY where he graduated from Apollo High School in 2006. Bryan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish in 2010. He also received his master's degree in Sports Media and Branding from Western Kentucky University. While at UK, Bryan was the general manager of the on-campus TV station. He also did sports reporting, anchoring, producing and even the weather for UK Student News Network. While working for UKSNN, he also had the pleasure of covering Coach John Calipari's first press conference when he was introduced as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats; easily one of his favorite moments as a young sports reporter. Before coming to ABC 36, Bryan was a morning anchor and reporter at WXXV News 25, our sister station in Gulfport, MS. He anchored more than four hours of news every day, including morning shows on NBC and Fox. While down south, Bryan had the opportunity to cover the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. After spending a little more than two years at WXXV, Bryan is extremely excited to return home. In his spare time, Bryan enjoys playing sports, especially rugby. He also enjoys crossfitting and watching sports (obviously). He's extremely excited to cover Central Kentucky. Feel free to say hello and send story ideas toBKennedy@wtvq.com