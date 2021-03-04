Three nominated to fill Allen, Simpson judge vacancy

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ Press Release) – The Judicial Nominating Commission, led by Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr., announced nominees Thursday to fill the Circuit Court judicial vacancy for Allen and Simpson counties.
The counties make up the 49th Judicial Circuit and the vacancy is in the circuit’s Division 1.
The three nominees for the judgeship are attorneys Mark Allen Thurmond, Clint Grainger Willis and David Ray Cummins, all of Franklin.
Thurmond is a partner at the law firm of Crocker & Thurmond and serves as a trial commissioner. He received his juris doctor from the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law.
Willis serves as an assistant attorney general in the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General and previously served as the commonwealth’s attorney for Allen and Simpson counties. He received his juris doctor from the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law.
Cummins is a member with the law firm of Leach & Cummins. He received his juris doctor from the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law. The Judicial Nominating Commission selected Cummins without a questionnaire.
The judicial seat became vacant when Judge Janet J. Crocker resigned Jan. 31.