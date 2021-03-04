UPDATE: Man dies after drive-by shooting in Lexington

UPDATE 6:45 A.M. 03/04/21
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner says a man has died after being shot early Thursday morning inside a home.
According to the coroner, 28-year-old Jesse Matthew Averitt died at UK Medical Center from his injuries.
He becomes the city’s seventh homicide victim of the year.
Police say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. inside a home in the 900 block of De Porres Avenue. They say someone in a car shot into the home while driving by. Two men were inside the home.
The other man was not hurt.
ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 4 A.M. THURSDAY, MARCH 4, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person is in the hospital after an early morning shooting Thursday.
Lexington Police said someone in a car shot into a house in the 900 block of De Porres Ave. According to police, two men were inside at the time, one was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said they do not have a description of the car or any suspects.