Man arrested after serious overnight crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County deputies have arrested a man following a
serious crash on KY 770 about 10 miles south of London near what is known as the 770 bridge.
The accident happened just after midnight Wednesday when a Chevrolet Tahoe left the road.
According to police, two men, including the driver and three young girls, were hurt. Two of the girls were airlifted to UK Medical Center in Lexington and others were taken to Baptist Corbin.
Police arrested the driver, 21-year-old Jesus Torres, of Corbin. He faces a number of charges, including operating a motor vehicle under the influence, three counts of assault, no operator’s license, failure to wear seatbelts, three counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and reckless driving.
Torres was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries before being taken to jail.
Assisting at the scene of the crash was: Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Keavy Volunteer Fire Dept., West Knox Volunteer Fire Dept. London- Laurel county Rescue Squad. Photos of crash site attached to this report.