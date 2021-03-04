Small business, God’s Pantry sending supplies to counties; others urged to help

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington-based business that both responds to disasters and helps other groups that respond is delivering water and other supplies Friday to at least six flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky communities.

And God’s Pantry is heading out to several counties as well.

“Emergency Disaster Services recently completed a five-camp, ice storm deployment in support of Appalachian Power utility efforts to restore services in the mountainous areas of Kentucky and West Virginia. Having witnessed Eastern Kentucky getting rocked again by

tremendous rainfall and flooding, EDS quickly mobilized pallets of water, along with cots and bedding, to be shipped this Friday to the hardest hit counties,” said Matt Daley, logistics and public relations director for EDS which is taking supplies to Powell, Breathitt, Knott, Owsley, Lee, & Estill counties.

“In consultation with the County Judge Executive Association and local officials on the ground, EDS will be donating supplies while assessing what additional logistical support can be given. EDS is a local, small business owned by the Lundergan Family based out of Lexington and Maysville, and encourages others in the central Kentucky area to contribute

additional supplies,” Daley continued.

The schedule for Friday’s community drop offs is: PR Eastern Kentucky Water Donations .

Meanwhile, Thursday and Friday, God’s Pantry Food Bank will have ready to eat food and/or water distributions in Breathitt, Estill, Lee and Powell counties in support of relief work underway in the aftermath of historical flooding.

Food pantries reached out to the Food Bank about what they have seen in their counties and action is taking place to support the communities in need.

Feeding America, Kroger, JM Smucker, and Meijer have all stepped in with donations to help in this effort.

These donations along with food and water allocated from existing Food Bank stock is immediately available for distribution.

In the coming weeks the Food Bank will continue to support the area and begin recovery work with replenishment efforts to bring partner pantry and meal programs back to full capacity as flood waters recede.

God’s Pantry Food Bank, along with community partners and donors will continue to work to nourish those who are experiencing hunger through these difficult times. Together, we can solve hunger.