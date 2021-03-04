KSP investigating first-degree assault In Rockcastle County

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man shooting another man during a domestic dispute early Thursday morning in the Sand Hill community in Rockcastle County is under investigation by the Kentucky State Police.

According to the KSP, at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday, Rockcastle County 911 was notified of a domestic violence complaint involving 43-year-old Timothy W. Clines, of Mt. Vernon, and a woman. Investigators say they determined 42-year-old Joshua S. Little, of Mt. Vernon, shot Clines once in the torso.

Clines was taken to Rockcastle Regional Hospital before being flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with non-life threating injuries.

The investigation is continuing by Post 11 Detective Ryan Loudermilk. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 personnel, Rockcastle Sherriff’s Office, Rockcastle EMS and PHI.