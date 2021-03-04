Bluegrass Bash making a return in Lexington in April

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Bluegrass Bash is back.
After making its debut as a new indoor festival in 2020, the music festival will be held this year April 23-24 at the Clarion Hotel Conference Room North in Lexington.
Last year, more than 800 people attended, and it received buzz from national publications such as Garden & Gun magazine.
This year’s lineup includes Sideline, Jamie Johnson and Boograss All Stars, the Tim Shelton Syndicate, Turning Ground, Hammertowne, The Coal Cave Hollow Boys, the Caleb Daugherty Band and many others.
Tickets are $105 per person for both nights and will be limited to 400. The event is expected to be a sellout, and single day tickets won’t be sold.
