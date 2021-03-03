Pulaski sheriff’s captain earns training certificates

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Sometimes an operation is only as goods as the people surrounding those at the top.
With that in mind, Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck encourages his deputies to get training to improve both their abilities and leadership.
Captain Troy McLin recently was awarded the Law Enforcement Executive and Sheriff Executive Certificates through the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council Career Development Program.
To earn a certificate, candidates must take specific core training courses and courses that
teach specific technical, human, or conceptual skills. In addition, candidates must meet requirements in full-time experience and education through a college degree or by accumulating educational training points from annual training or college hours
completed.
McLin joined the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office on November 1, 1997, giving him a total of 23 years of service with the Sheriff’s Office
He was promoted to sergeant on July 16, 2012, then promoted to lieutenant on April 6,
2012, and captain on September 9,. 2016.
He also has 460 hours of leadership training. McLin is shown at left with Sheriff Speck with the certificates.