One electrocuted, one seriously injured in Letcher County accident

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – One man was electrocuted and another seriously injured in an accident Tuesday evening in Whitesburg in Letcher County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, 23-year-old Jordan Fields, of Whitesburg, and 28-year-old Aaron Miles, of Isom, was seriously injured in the accident which happened at about 5 p.m. on Buttery Drive in Whitesburg.

The KSP said the initial investigation indicates the two TVS Cable employees were working near a power line when both men suffered electric shock. The Letcher County Coroner’s Office pronounced Fields dead at the scene and Miles was airlifted to be treated for serious injury.

This incident remains under investigation by Detective Chris Collins.