Norton Center bringing exclusive, world-class classical performance to patrons

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/NORTON CENTER FOR THE ARTS) – A new experience is coming to the Norton Center for the Arts, live from New York and available in your own living room.

The acclaimed Harlem Quartet will join forces with all-star musician Anthony McGill for a free concert streamed on Zoom at 7:30 p.m. March 9, live from the historic Dimenna Center for Classical Music in New York City.

“When the pandemic prevented the Norton Center from presenting the Harlem Quartet live in Danville this year, we decided to go get them and broadcast from New York City,” Norton Center Executive Director Steve Hoffman said. “And to add even more value to the experience, we worked with the musicians to select a piece that was composed by Kentucky native Valerie Coleman.”

The Harlem Quartet, Centre College’s inaugural Grissom Artist in Residence, is a string quartet for today’s generation and features violinist Ilmar Galivan of Havana, American violinist Melissa White, violist Jaime Amador of Puerto Rico, and American cellist Felix Umansky.

McGill, a member of the McGill/McHale Trio, won the prestigious Avery Fisher Prize in 2020, which is presented by the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. The principal clarinetist for the New York Philharmonic, McGill is the first black principal for the New York Philharmonic in its illustrious history, and performed at the Norton Center in March 2020.

Hoffman said this concert is an opportunity for non-classical aficionados to try out world-class chamber music from the comfort of their own homes.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Norton Center patrons, and people who have never attended a chamber music concert, to experience this incredible program risk-free, from the comfort of their own homes,” Hoffman said. “The music was specifically selected for people to watch at home and features pieces that connect to jazz and even pop music. Shot Gun Houses, the program’s main piece, written by Louisville, Kentucky native Valerie Coleman, is an homage to Muhammed Ali and West-Louisville.”

Visit www.nortoncenter.com or call the Norton Center Box Office at 859-236-4692 to learn more. Registration is required for this FREE online event.