Missing Tennessee man found dead in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The body of an 86-year-old man missing since Feb. 16 in Claiborne County, Tenn., was discovered Tuesday in a secluded area of Bell County in Kentucky.

According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and WRIL radio, at 6:04 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, Bell County Dispatch received a call in regard to the discovery of a body in the Page Cutoff community.

- Advertisement -

The body was discovered as an individual was in a wooded area looking for deer sheds.

Responding to the scene was K-9 Deputy Adam Southern, Chief Deputy Doug Jordan, and Kentucky State Police Troopers, Sgt. Jason Partin, Josh Messer, and George Howard, according to the department and the radio station.

After deputies were told of the general area of the body, Bell County Rescue Squad was requested to assist with recovery approximately a mile and a half from the location of the caller, up a mountainside.

Once the body was recovered and Bell County Coroner Jay Steele arrived on scene, positive identification was made and family was contacted, WRIL reported.

The individual was identified as missing man, 86-year-old Bill Baker of Claiborne County, Tenn. Baker had been missing since February 16 and was said to have last been seen in Pineville on Feb. 17.

An autopsy has been ordered and the findings will be turned over to Bell County Deputy Adam Southern, who is in charge of the investigation.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is working in conjunction with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department in regard to this missing person case.

**Most of you have covered the back story, but if not you can find posts on the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department page. If you have any other questions just let me know.