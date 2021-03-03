Lane closures, other delays prep for work on Brent Spence Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet today announced Wednesday crews successfully completed the preliminary work planned for the second night of the routine maintenance project to clean and paint the Brent Spence Bridge.

Work will continue throughout the week to set-up the first phase of work on the bridge.

Current lane and ramp closures now in place:

The two westernmost lanes (the two left lanes as you are heading northbound) on I-71/75 northbound across the Brent Spence Bridge are CLOSED. This travel pattern will remain in place throughout Phase 1 of the maintenance project.

The following ramps are CLOSED and will remain closed throughout the duration of the maintenance project:

The on-ramp to I-71/75 northbound from Fourth St. in Covington

The on-ramp to I-71 southbound from Fort Washington Way in Downtown Cincinnati

The on-ramp to I-71 southbound from Third St. in Downtown Cincinnati

The I-71 southbound detour has been set, with two lanes now exiting to I-471. Overnight Tuesday, crews successfully restriped the ramp from I-71 southbound to I-471 to allow additional capacity on the ramp for traffic detouring from I-71 southbound to I-471.

All four lanes on I-71/75 southbound are OPEN.

Additional traffic impacts planned for Wednesday, March 3, weather permitting:

At 11 p.m., traffic on I-71/75 northbound will be reduced to a single lane. Only the far-right/east lane will be open across the Brent Spence Bridge. The two right/east lanes of travel will reopen to traffic by 4 a.m., Thursday morning.

At 11 p.m., the approach to the Brent Spence Bridge from I-75 southbound in Ohio will be reduced to a single lane. (The right/west lane will be open.) Two lanes of travel from I-75 southbound across the bridge will be open by 4 a.m., Thursday morning.

At midnight (Wednesday night/Thursday morning), law enforcement will be in place just north of the bridge on I-75 southbound in Ohio and will begin holding traffic in 15-minute increments to allow crews to perform various operations to set the travel pattern for Phase 1. By 4 a.m., only the two left/east lanes of travel on I-71/75 southbound across the Brent Spence Bridge will be open. The two right/west lanes on I-71/75 southbound across the bridge will be closed. This travel pattern will remain in place throughout Phase 1 of the maintenance project.

Also, at midnight (Wednesday night/Thursday morning), law enforcement will be in place near the Reading Rd./Dorchester Ave./Eden Park Dr. ramp on I-71 southbound in Ohio and will begin holding traffic in 15-minute increments to allow crews to perform various operations. This work will be completed by 4 a.m.

In addition, at midnight (Wednesday night/Thursday morning), work will take place on the following ramp that provides access to I-71 southbound in Ohio:

The on-ramp to I-71 southbound from Reading Rd./Dorchester Ave./Eden Park Dr.

The ramp will not be closed but crews will be on the ramp between 12 a.m. – 4 a.m., and drivers should use extra caution in this area.

Additional lane and ramp closures will be put into place gradually and will be announced throughout the week. The Phase 1 traffic pattern is expected to be in place by the end of the week.

Crews are setting up containment and other equipment that will support the first phase of work on the bridge.

Drivers are encouraged to plan their drive, and when possible, use alternate routes to get around the bridge.

Project status and related traffic information will be provided on the project website – BrentSpenceBridgeInfo.org – as well as project social media channels, including Facebook and Twitter. In addition, drivers can consult various travel advisory services, including WAZE and OHGO, and should pay particular attention to the digital signage around the region, which monitors traffic information and provides travel times to various destinations.

The Brent Spence Bridge is a major thoroughfare for both local and national traffic, connecting two states that are critical to the movement of people, goods, and services. The bridge carries I-71 and I-75 traffic over the Ohio River and has four lanes of traffic on each of the upper and lower decks.

The bridge was designed to carry 80-100,000 vehicles per day; it currently carries twice that volume. The bridge is expected to remain in service for many years to come.