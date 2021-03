MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Friday, March 5, 2021, dDetectives from Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan will shut down Ky Hwy 441 in the Middlesboro area of Bell County.

The roadway will be shut down for about two hours from approximately 10 a.m. until noon for reconstruction of a collision that occurred earlier in the week.

KSP is asking motorists to avoid the area or use detour routes during these times.