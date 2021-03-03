Hundreds in Breathitt County impacted by storm flood water

JACKSON, Ky (WTVQ) – After widespread evacuations over fears a dam would fail during the flood, many people in Breathitt County returned to their homes after the water receded, what they found was heartbreaking.

Flood water has destroyed streets, cars and homes and left the dam in Jackson unstable.

City supervisors put down sandbags along the eroded area to try the stop the water under the highway.

Still, hundreds were forced from their homes.

When they returned, homeowners like Mike Salyers who built his house with his own two hands saw his work washed away.

Most of the flooring is coated with mud.

In addition, cabinets are damaged an appliances are destroyed.

He tells ABC 36 that the entire repair will cost thousands, money he and his family does not have now that he’s retired.

“It’s just heartbreaking I just don’t know which way to turn. Before when I was building it I was more healthy. As you can see yourself we didn’t have an insurance so we lost about everything we had,” expressed Mike Salyers, a Jackson citizen.

If you want to help out some of these people struggling in Jackson visit the county Facebook link here.