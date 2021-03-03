Golden Alert issued for 57-year-old man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man with a brain injury.

Steven Thornbury, 57, was last seen around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Crosby Drive.

Thornbury is believed to be on foot and may be headed toward downtown Lexington. He has also been known to frequent the Woodhill Park area.

Thornbury is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, 215 pounds, with gray hair. The only available clothing description is that he was wearing jeans and an unknown colored shirt.

Anyone who sees Thornbury or may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.