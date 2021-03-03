Estill County Water customers asked to conserve after power outage

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Officials say it could be days before the water recedes enough to restore power to the Estill County Water District’s water pump.

The utility says flooding knocked out electricity to the main pump, leaving enough stored water to last through Wednesday if customers conserve, the utility said in a Facebook post.

Customers are asked to minimize water usage. Customers on the north end of the county are not affected.

Anyone with questions or who needs assistance should call the office at 606-723-3795.