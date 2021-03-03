East Bernstadt man killed in motorcycle accident

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was killed late Wednesday afternoon after losing control of his motorcycle and hitting a bridge underpass on Bullock Road, about a half-mile north of London, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say 35-year old Brandon Tarvin, of East Bernstadt, died at the scene.
Investigators say the accident happened around 5:46 p.m.
Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff’s office at the scene were: Deputy Greg Poynter, Deputy Hunter Disney, K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler, and Deputy Travis Napier who is the investigating deputy.
Also assisting at the scene were: East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad, and the Laurel County Coroner’s Office.
