Derby Festival, Lottery looking for 2021 Derby city enthusiast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Derby Festival and Kentucky Lottery are joining forces to give away the experience of a lifetime.

One lucky winner will be named the 2021 Derby City Enthusiast and receive a prize package that includes one-of-a-kind Louisville and Derby Festival-themed experiences ranging from a helicopter tour to a getaway at The Galt House.

“Spring is traditionally a time of celebration in Kentucky and special partnerships like this help us continue to share that Derby Festival spirit,” said Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO. “Each year, we enlist the help of the Kentucky Lottery because they are the experts at giving away valuable prizes!”

The prize package includes a total of five unique experiences, including an exclusive helicopter tour for two with Kentucky Derby Festival’s President and CEO; a Belle of Louisville Captain’s Package for two; a behind the scenes tour for four at Kern’s Kitchen/Derby-Pie ®; a tour of Churchill Downs with an exclusive gift from the Kentucky Derby Museum and a two-night package at The Galt House and the newly renovated Swizzle restaurant dinner. (Winner and guest must be 21 or older.) For a complete list of prizes and information, visit kylottery.com.

“We’re excited to present our players the opportunity to win a group of experiences as the Derby City Enthusiast that are unlike anything we’ve ever offered,” said Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville. “Every year we look forward to meeting the winner of our Derby Festival promotion, and this year is no exception. These experiences will truly create memories for a lifetime.”

To enter the promotion, players must sign-in or register for a Fun Club account at kylottery.com or via the Kentucky Lottery app.

Players must be in compliance with all requirements of the Fun Club terms of use, including requirements for registering for or updating an existing account in order to submit tickets to enter a promotion.

Once logged in, a player will be able to submit an eligible non-winning FAST PLAY ticket worth $5 or more for a chance to be named Derby City Enthusiast. (FAST PLAY tickets must be purchased between March 1, 2021 and April 10, 2021 to be eligible.)

All entries must be received by 11:59 P.M. E.S.T. on April 11, 2021. The drawing for the “Derby City Enthusiast” will take place on April 13.