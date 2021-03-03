Charter announces multi-year $158 million broadband expansion

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Charter Communications has announced plans to deliver gigabit high-speed broadband to approximately 31,700 unserved Kentucky homes and small businesses, as estimated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

As part of this effort, more than $158 million will be invested in Kentucky, which includes an expected private investment of at least $100 million by Charter and more than $58 million in support won by Charter in the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity (RDOF) auction which includes Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Nicholas, Owen, Powell, Robertson and Washington counties.

The FCC estimates that through this project alone, Charter will connect nearly 40% of the total RDOF locations won in Kentucky with quality, high-speed broadband. The project will be one of the largest rural broadband expansion projects in the Commonwealth’s history.

Charter was awarded RDOF funding in nearly one-third of the counties in the Commonwealth, which includes nine counties previously unserved by Charter. In addition, 23 of the 37 counties where Charter received support are designated rural by the federal government, meaning the entire area of the county is considered rural.