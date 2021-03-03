Bypass project to begin for Berea in Madison County

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Construction is about to begin on a two-year project to build another leg of a highway bypass in Berea, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises.

The route location will be east of Berea Road/US 25 southeast to Big Hill Road/KY 21. This new roadway will be a connection which will include both two and four lanes. The anticipated completion date for the entire project is June 30, 2023.

The Allen Company was awarded the work for $20,777,172.14.

Preliminary operations will start March 4. There will be no immediate impact to motorists as the work begins.

The traveling public will be informed of changes, and impacts to traffic patterns through advisories furnished to media outlets.