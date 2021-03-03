Agency offers help in Johnson, Rockcastle counties

JOHNSON, ROCKCASTLE COUNTIES, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Christian Appalachian Project’s disaster relief has worked to address a variety of weather-related emergencies in Eastern Kentucky.

“Staff and volunteers partnered with the community to set up a warming shelter two weeks ago after an ice storm hit the area and were in the process of cleaning up debris when the floods happened,” said Robyn Renner, CAP’s director of Disaster Relief. “The community was trying to recover from the first storm. Our program has learned to be flexible to meet the needs of the community as they arise.”

- Advertisement -

Local emergency management have been rescuing people from their flooded homes, and photos illustrate the devastation seen in Rockcastle and Johnson Counties, and surrounding areas.

“The areas we serve are devastated and we are already getting calls for help,” said Renner, who has trained and deployed teams through many emergency responses in the region and recalls CAP’s response to the floods in Johnson County in 2012.

“As water runoff starts flowing into rivers and lakes, they will continue to rise. We can’t assist until the water crests and begins to go down. We will need help with assessments as soon as we can get in.”

Renner will be coordinating muck out teams to help remove mud and flood water from inside homes.

She also organizes tear out teams comprised of CAP staff and community volunteers who remove wet flooring, drywall, and insulation in order to let everything dry out before black mold sets in.

n addition to deploying relief assistance, CAP’s Operation Sharing distribution warehouse will also be getting supplies to families in need.

For people in Johnson County who need assistance, call Jill Stafford at 606.872.3137. In Rockcastle County, call Vickie Gaffney at 606.392.4375. For more information about how to help CAP meet these growing needs, visit www.christianapp.org.