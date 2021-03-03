Man held on $200,000 cash bond on child sex abuse charges

By
Steve Rogers
-
0
3
Charles Healey/Hart County Jail

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 3 arrested a man on multiple charges related to an investigation into sexual abuse allegations.

Troopers arrested 74-year-old James Healey, of Munfordville, and he was taken into custody on an indictment warrant.

Healey is charged with:

  • Sodomy, 1st Degree (Victim Under 12 years of age)
  • Incest (Victim Under 12 years of age)
  • Sodomy, 1st Degree
  • Incest
  • Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree (Victim Under 12 years of age)
  • Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree

Healey is in the Hart County Jail with a $200,000 cash bond.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Kentucky State Police detectives.