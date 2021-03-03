Man held on $200,000 cash bond on child sex abuse charges

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 3 arrested a man on multiple charges related to an investigation into sexual abuse allegations.

Troopers arrested 74-year-old James Healey, of Munfordville, and he was taken into custody on an indictment warrant.

Healey is charged with:

Sodomy, 1st Degree (Victim Under 12 years of age)

Incest (Victim Under 12 years of age)

Sodomy, 1st Degree

Incest

Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree (Victim Under 12 years of age)

Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree

Healey is in the Hart County Jail with a $200,000 cash bond.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Kentucky State Police detectives.