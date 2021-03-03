Man held on $200,000 cash bond on child sex abuse charges

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 3 arrested a man on multiple charges related to an investigation into sexual abuse allegations.
Troopers arrested 74-year-old James Healey, of Munfordville, and he was taken into custody on an indictment warrant.
Healey is charged with:
- Sodomy, 1st Degree (Victim Under 12 years of age)
- Incest (Victim Under 12 years of age)
- Sodomy, 1st Degree
- Incest
- Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree (Victim Under 12 years of age)
- Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree
Healey is in the Hart County Jail with a $200,000 cash bond.
The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Kentucky State Police detectives.