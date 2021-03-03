Man gets 20 years for trying to kill girlfriend

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 28-year-old Scott County man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for trying to kill his girlfriend in 2017.

Damou Bradley was sentenced to 20 years for attempted murder and two years for assault, the Georgetown Police Dept. said in a Facebook post.

After a three day trial last October, a Scott County Circuit Court jury found Bradley guilty of the charges. He told police God told him to kill his girlfriend.

Bradley was arrested by Georgetown Police on May 13, 2017, at a home on Copper Kettle Path he shared with his girlfriend.

The police report says Bradley called 911, saying he had stabbed his girlfriend in the neck with a knife three times.

Police say when they arrived at the home, they found the woman upstairs with several lacerations to her neck and large amounts of blood smeared throughout the upstairs.

According to the police report, Bradley strangled his girlfriend in the shower until she lost consciousness. When she regained consciousness, Bradley realized she wasn’t dead and that’s when he stabbed her in the neck to try to kill her, according to the police report.

Bradley faced to 30 years in prison.