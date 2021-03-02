Warning from sheriff after string of overdoses in Pendleton County

FALMOUTH, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after it says seven people were found unresponsive after taking illegally obtained Percocet 30 tablets.
Investigators say one of the seven people died, the other six were revived. Deputies say two of the people were in the same home.
The overdoses happened from Feb. 26-28, 2021.
The sheriff’s office cautioned people from taking any medication not obtained from a licensed medical professional or pharmacy.
Anyone with information in the ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office at 859-654-4511 or Pendleton County Dispatch Center at 859-654-3300.