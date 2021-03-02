St. Claire HealthCare increase in minimum wage

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/SCH) – St. Claire HealthCare announced on Tuesday the health system would raise its minimum wage from $8.51 to $12.50 per hour ensuring all SCH staff members earn a just living wage for the work they perform.

“Our leadership believes this action is prudent and necessary to ensure we recruit and retain the best talent possible for our ministry,” said Lloyd. “Furthermore, we believe this action is in keeping with our values of dignity, compassion, excellence, commitment, and collaboration.”

According to the hospital, the increase, which went into effect on March 1, will impact approximately 20% of the health system’s workforce and includes essential positions across the entire health system.

St. Claire HealthCare offers career opportunities in both clinical and non-clinical areas from entry-level to advanced professionals. To view current openings at St. Claire Healthcare, visit www.st-claire.org/careers.