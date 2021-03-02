Rowan County to return to five day a week in-person classes March 22

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Rowan County Board of Education voted Tuesday to return students to five days a week in-person classes beginning March 22, 2021, according to a post on Facebook from Rowan County Middle School.
A virtual option (RCOLA) will be offered to those wishing to learn remotely for the remainder of the school year, according to the social media post.
The latest Kentucky Department of Education “Healthy at School” guidance will be followed for those choosing the in-person option, according to the post on Facebook.
Currently the school year will end for all students on May 19, 2021, according to the post.
The devices (Chromebooks) previously approved by the board to achieve a 1:1 ratio for students have been ordered, according to the social media post.
In addition, planning is currently underway for an in-person summer education session to be held from June 1 to June 25, 2021, according to the post.
