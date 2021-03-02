Recovery center in Washington County collecting shoes during March

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The echoing of cars reverberating overpasses throughout Kentucky may seem like a reminder of the bustling cities we live in. However, it is the white noise putting many people to sleep beneath bridges.

Homelessness is prevalent despite so often not being visible to the naked eye.

As Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) opened Crown Recovery Center (CRC) in November, leadership knew the challenges those in addiction face. While sometimes it may not be homelessness, often staff find those without a decent pair of clothes or shoes, which often people take for granted.

“Addiction has a way of stripping you down to having so little,” said Crown Recovery Center’s Director of Business Services James Bushnell. “Homelessness does not just mean living on the streets. It can also mean instability – someone not having a permanent home to go to.”

Just this week, a man entered treatment at CRC, and staff quickly realized the client did not have shoes. They sprung into action, finding him a pair. Bushnell was even able to search through his closet to find the man’s size.

“Here at Crown we not only try to help people overcome their addiction. We are focused on building them a better foundation physically,” Bushnell added.

Throughout the next month, the Crown Recovery Center staff are kicking off a shoe drive called “Marching Through Recovery” to ensure every client who seeks out treatment has a decent pair of shoes.

“For those taking that first step into a new life, it is important for us to meet them at that moment to ensure they have everything they need,” said Bushnell. “The community has an opportunity to change lives by joining our initiative.”

From Monday through the end of March, anyone can stop by the facility with shoes to donate. Crown Recovery Center is located at 2735 Bardstown Rd., St. Catharine, Kentucky. Donations will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. If you have any questions, you can call 502-900-2040.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, call ARC’s 24/7 addiction help hotline at (606) 638-0938. To learn more about Addiction Recovery Care, visit www.arccenters.com. Hope and help is a call or click away.

ARC operates a network of more than 30 addiction treatment centers in 20 Eastern and Central Kentucky counties. The organization, headquartered in Louisa, Kentucky, offers a full continuum of care including detox, residential, transitional, intensive outpatient, outpatient, medically assisted treatment (MAT), vocational rehabilitation, and job training. The treatment centers are holistic with CARF-accredited clinical programs, medical services directed by an addictionologist, a Christ-centered spiritual emphasis that includes the 12 steps and chaplaincy care, and a broadening scope of vocational training opportunities for clients.