Powell county residents cleaning up after flood

By
Chelsea Smith
-
0
6

CLAY CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Clay City residents are left cleaning up, after the Red River reached levels they haven’t seen in over 40 years.

“We’re in the clean-up process from the flood,” said Chad Patton.

Patton owns ‘Muddy Water Boutique’ in Clay City. He said the store is living up to its name.

“The water just slowly kept rising, and we probably got, I don’t know, five or six inches in the store,” said Patton.

Data from the National Weather Service showed on Monday the Red River crested above 25 feet in Clay City, beating the 2004 flood mark. It was also about a foot shy from the record flood in 1978.

“We sat up here by Dairy Queen just sitting there watching it there wasn’t anything you could do,” he said.

Patton said the damage is going to cost a least couple thousand dollars. He said they did what they could before the rains came.

“We had everything put up high, so nothing really got damaged, except for the floors and things like that,” he explained.

He hopes the store can reopen by late next week.

Across the street, underground tanks at a closed gas station broke through concrete.

Down the road, a liquor store had sandbags outside the front door to try to keep out as much water as possible.

In the next town over, Stanton tourism is collecting cleaning supplies to help with the clean-up.

“We’ve asked for five-gallon buckets, mops, cleaning, solutions gloves, and things of that nature,” said Natalie Faulkner, Director of Stanton Tourism.

She said Stanton and Clay City are in this together.

“I have heard of residents that have lost everything in their homes, but they’re thankful to be alive,” said Faulkner. “I have heard of people that still have standing water in their basements.”

Faulkner said they will take the items to the Municipal Center in Clay City. Volunteers from Stanton plan to lend a hand during clean-up.

She adds and the Ministerial Association set up an account at Whitaker Bank for monetary donations to benefit Clay City.

Chelsea Smith
