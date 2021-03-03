Man stabbed in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a man was stabbed late Tuesday afternoon in the 3300 block of Paris Pike.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to investigators. His name wasn’t released.
Police say it happened just before 6:00 p.m. Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the stabbing.
As of this writing, a man was being detained for questioning in connection to the incident, according to police. No name was released.
Police say the two men involved are acquaintances.