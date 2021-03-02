UPDATE: Suspect identified in pizza driver assault, sex abuse warrant issued

UPDATE POSTED 3 P.M. MARCH 2, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A warrant has been issued for a man suspected of grabbing a pizza delivery person inappropriately.

- Advertisement -

“Thanks to tips from the community submitted through LexIDme.com, the man accused of grabbing the pizza delivery driver has been identified as Dajohn Sowell, 24, of Lexington,” the Police Department said.

Investigators have taken out a warrant for third-degree sexual abuse, according to the department.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED FEB. 27, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police is asking for the public’s help to identify people wanted in several crimes, or might know more information about a crime.

Saturday, the department has added six news cases to the website.

One involved a man accused of grabbing a pizza delivery driver’s butt, then following him back to the pizza shop and grabbing the driver again.

The photo available was taken by employees, but doesn’t show the license plate.

If you know this man you can submit a tip 24/7 on the website.