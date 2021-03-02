Lexington likely will stay away from gravel ice-fighting in the future

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington hopes it never has to use a stop-gap measure again to fight snow and ice.

During the peak of three straight ice and snow storms last month, the city ran low on salt. To treat roads, crews mixed gravel with salt in some areas or just used gravel

- Advertisement -

The trick worked but it also sparked concerns from some city residents who worried abut everything from flying gravel scratching cars to washing into the city’s storm water drainage system.

Tuesday, the Urban County Council was told city crews hopefully won’t ever have to do it again.

“This is the first time I have heard of us mixing gravel per say, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened outside of my knowledge but this is the first I heard of it,” said Matt Stone, with the Environmental Service Department, who has been with the city for almost 15 years.

“There’s been no policy stated that this is what we’re going to do if this ever happens again so given the input we received, I think we probably will be adjusting our behavior in the future,” Stone responded negatively, suggesting the city wouldn’t do it again when asked about future plans.

The city ordered 3,000 tons of salt before the recent storms and it still hasn’t arrived. The city hopes to fill all its salt barns before next winter.