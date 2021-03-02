KSU to bring forth new strategic plan before its Board of Regents

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/KSU) – The Kentucky State University Board of Regents will get the first look at a new strategic plan for the University on March 4 during its regular quarterly meeting.

The new plan, entitled “Vision 2025: Racing Toward Our Highest Potential,” focuses on the strategic goals of prioritizing student success outcomes, fostering a culture of campus engagement, and ensuring sustainable institutional viability.

Within each of those goals are concrete strategic objectives outlining metrics and accountability.

In alignment with the strategic plan and moving the institution forward through 2025, Kentucky State is filling key positions to implement “Vision 2025.”

In order to better prioritize student success outcomes, a search is currently underway for a permanent provost and vice president of academic affairs.

Responsible for the academic mission of Kentucky State, the next provost and vice president of academic affairs will have a significant impact on the campus, in the community, and in the region.

The role provides on-going supervision of deans and directors and is responsible for the administration of academic-related functions of the University. Over the last few years, the University completed the Presidential Green Ribbon Commission on Academic Prioritization and Budget Alignment for more streamlined and focused delivery of the academic mission. The University also recently consolidated the academic organizational structure, resulting in a reduction in the number of academic colleges within the University.

Another effort to better prioritize student success outcomes is the search for a permanent vice president for student engagement and campus life. The vice president for student engagement and campus life will, in the midst of a global pandemic, play a major role in coordinating, implementing, and evaluating the University’s student engagement and retention initiatives.

Finally, also aligning with student success outcomes, is the search for a permanent athletics director who will plan, administer, and direct intercollegiate athletic programs for men and women.

University officials hope to fill all positions by July 1. As many institutions experienced declines over the course of the last year, University officials believe filling these key positions will further stabilize the University and expedite the fulfillment of the new strategic plan.