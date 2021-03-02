2 Pike County men charged with child sexual exploitation

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch says it has arrested two Pike County men — 36-year-old Bill Daniel Combs and 29-year-old Stephen D. Ramey — on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

According to Pike County Detention Center records, Combs was arrested Tuesday morning as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect communicating with a juvenile online, the KSP said.

The investigation resulted in an interview at a shelter in Pikeville on March 2, 2021. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination, the KSP said. The investigation is ongoing.

Combs is charged with two counts of possessing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, and one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor (Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison).

Ramey also was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect downloading images of child sexual exploitation online, the KSP said.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant Tuesday at a residence in Elkhorn City. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination, the KSP said.

He was booked Tuesday afternoon into the Pike County Detention Center.

Ramey is charged with four counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and five counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than 26 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.