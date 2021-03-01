Oneida community flooded out by heavy rains

ONEIDA, Ky. (WTVQ) – The London-Laurel Rescue Squad and Manchester Clay County Search & Rescue conducted joint operations in Oneida, Ky., Sunday night and into Monday to help residents and businesses threatened by flood waters from the Red Bird River, Goose Creek and Bullskin Creek which run through the community.

Crews used boats to make contact with residents trapped in the homes. The community is between Manchester and Booneville along Highway 11.

- Advertisement -

All of River Street is underwater. Some residents chose to stay sheltered in place and could request water and food if needed.

Clay County units estimated the water level had dropped slightly since they began their operations in Oneida.

During the last 20 hours, the Rescue Squad has responded to six vehicles stuck in flood water in Laurel County.