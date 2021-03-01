Number of flooded roads across Central, Eastern Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting a number of road closures because of flooding.

In Estill County according to District 10 officials, KY 594 between MM 7-13, KY 499 between MP 6.7-7.7, and KY 1645 is closed. In Morgan County, KY 191 at MM 14 between the high school and state highway garage is closed. Owsley County reporting KY 28 between MM 0-1 at the junction of KY 3347 and entrance to the elementary school. A mudslide on KY 11 south has been cleaned up and the road is open for now. And in Wolfe County, KY 191 between MM 10-15, KY 205 between MM 2-6, KY 2491 between MM 4-6, and KY 1094 are currently closed.

- Advertisement -

According to District 12, Redhouse Road/KY 388 in Madison County is closed between mile points 10.5 and 10.7. Crooksville Road/KY499 – between mile points 1.00 and 1.4 and mile point 4.40 have high water across the roads. Tates Creek Road/KY 169 mile point 2.2 and Union City Road/KY 1986 – mile point 1.5 also have high water.