Neighbors help neighbors: Cleaning supplies sought in Powell County

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One Powell County town is trying to help another.

The Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission is asking residents to donate cleaning supplies too help with flood clean up in neighboring Clay City where the Red River and its tributaries have caused major problems in the community of 1,100 residents.

“We here at STCC are deeply saddened by the devastating flood around our county. We want to help our friends in Clay City with their cleanup efforts. We are asking for immediate cleaning supply donations to help make ‘cleaning buckets’ to distribute,” the tourism agency said on its Facebook page.

“We understand some of you are still unable to get into public, but we would like to get these items organized and distributed as soon as possible,” the agency added, urging residents to drop off donations at the Tourism Office on Wednesday at 44 N. Main Street in Stanton between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be a drop box by the door for those unable to leave items during business hours.