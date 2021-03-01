Multiple water rescues in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County emergency crews responded to several rescues involving people in flood waters late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

In the city of London, the Laurel County Rescue Squad reported it helped rescue a woman who was trapped inside her vehicle. This happened on Sally’s Branch Road. Authorities say she was the only person inside.

The East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue said it joined the London Laurel County Rescue Squad to help rescue a number of people from a home and a church.

Crews say two people were rescued from a home and about 30 people who were stuck inside a church. Firefighters had to wait until water began to recede to get people out.