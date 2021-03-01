Madison County Health Department –closes vaccination waiting list

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/MADISON COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT) – Madison County Health Department has closed its vaccine waiting list to transition access to BHR’s new and expanded resource for vaccinations.

The Madison County Health Department (MCHD), along with Eastern Kentucky University and Madison County Fiscal Court, is partnering with Baptist Health Richmond (BHR), which has been designated a Regional COVID-19 Vaccination site in Kentucky.

As a result of this partnership, MCHD has closed its vaccine waiting list to transition access to BHR’s new and expanded resource for vaccinations. Depending upon their eligibility for phases in the state’s roll-out plan, individuals registered on the health department’s list may be contacted by email with instructions on how to schedule an appointment.

Communication from BHR will be sent to the email address that was initially provided to MCHD by the registrant.

Community members who have been on the MCHD COVID-19 waiting list and have not yet received their first vaccine should visit ScheduleYourVaccine.com to schedule their appointment with the new regional site.

All currently scheduled health department appointments for vaccines will be kept. MCHD is providing vaccinations for those requiring a second dose and prioritizing those in phases 1A and 1B, including healthcare workers, those who are 70 years of age and older, and daycare workers.

The regional vaccination site in Richmond dramatically increases the numbers of individuals who can schedule an appointment directly and receive their vaccine close to home. “Gaining this important designation greatly expands opportunity for COVID-19 vaccinations in our community,” said Madison County Public Health Director Nancy Crewe.

Madison County residents may call the MCHD clinic at 859-623-7312 with questions or concerns.