Kentucky State Police offers virtual option for ‘Read Across America Day’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/KSP) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is breaking out the books to participate in ‘Read Across America Day’, a nationwide reading celebration honoring Dr. Seuss’s birthday.

Across the country, thousands of schools, libraries, and community centers participate by bringing together kids and teens to foster a love for books.

Every year, special guests, including troopers, visit Kentucky’s classrooms to celebrate the importance of reading, and this year KSP is offering a virtual reading option for teachers and parents.

In years past, KSP Trooper Corey King has spent ‘Read Across America Day’ reading to students at Henderson County schools. “It’s one of my favorite events each year,” says King. “Getting to personally visit with the students and read to them is a real treat for me. In response to the national coronavirus pandemic, we have restructured the program to ensure a safe environment for everyone.”

King says KSP is providing this free alternative in a digital format to allow teachers and parents to safely participate during this national day of reading. “We worked hard to make sure the video has an interactive feel to it that would keep the kids interested and engaged,” says King. “I’m really looking forward to it and we even have some surprises in store for those who participate.”

To encourage kids to participate in ‘Read Across America Day’, KSP is offering prizes to students.

To enter, students must submit a photo via email to kspsocialmedia@ky.gov, with their name and age, showing them reading a book. Photos must be submitted no later than Wednesday, March 3 at 12:00 AM (EST). KSP will randomly select the winners on Thursday, March 4. Winners will be notified via email.

When submitting a photo, participants must confirm they have read and agree to the contest rules, and consent to their child’s photo and information being published online by KSP. All submissions for entries to KSP must be made by the parent or guardian (over 18 years of age) of that child to allow reproduction of the image on KSP’s social media. No entry may contain defamatory content.

Educators, parents/guardians and students can access the KSP ‘Read Across America Day’ video, worksheet and contest rules by visiting http://kentuckystatepolice.org/readacrossamerica/

‘Read Across America Day’ was established in 1988 by the National Education Association and is the nation’s largest celebration of reading.